With Panthers WR Curtis Samuel out for season, Mike Shula talks replacement plan

The Carolina Panthers will head into the stretch run of their season without their youngest – and one of their fastest – wide receivers.
Rookie wideout Curtis Samuel will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle, the Panthers confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Samuel left Monday's game against Miami in the third quarter after a Dolphins defensive back fell on Samuel's leg and rolled on his ankle. Samuel was on crutches in the locker room, with his left leg heavily wrapped.
The Panthers traded No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo two weeks ago in part to get more speed on the field. Samuel, a second-round pick from Ohio State, had seen his role increase in the wake of the Benjamin trade.
Samuel, 21, caught five passes for 45 yards against Miami before getting hurt.
Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula said the team would use a committee approach to replace Samuel. Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin are the other receivers on the roster. Speedy second-year wideout Damiere Byrd (broken forearm) is eligible to come off injured reserve before the Dec. 3 game at New Orleans.
“I think it’s kind of a collective effort. Is there anybody as fast as him? There’s some guys on the team that would say yeah,” Shula said. “We’re going to try hard to find ways to put guys in place with what they do best, and have them go do it.”
Shula said rookie running back Christian McCaffrey also could help fill in for Samuel in the Panthers’ new-look offense, which emphasizes shorter, quicker-hitting passes to get the ball out of Cam Newton’s hands faster.
“It’s probably going to be by committee,” Shula added. “One of the best things that happened (Monday) night after Curtis (was hurt) is we didn’t really feel like we missed a beat. Guys coming in and doing their jobs and knowing their assignments.”
