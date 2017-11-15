Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is the NFC’s offensive player of the week for what he did Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers QB Cam Newton sets a franchise record, with all-time great watching

By Jourdan Rodrigue

November 15, 2017 4:34 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was named the NFL’s NFC offensive player of the week for a ninth time on Wednesday afternoon.

The honors set a franchise record in Carolina, but it wasn’t the only notable mark of achievement Newton’s performance against Miami sealed.

Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 95 yards on five carries Monday night, passing former Dolphins quarterback great Dan Marino to move to No. 3 on the list of all-time total yards in a quarterback’s first seven seasons, behind Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan.

The best part?

Marino was actually present at Bank of America Stadium to watch Monday night’s game, a 45-21 Panthers victory.

