Panthers’ Daryl Worley fined for hit on Dolphins’ WR. But should teammate help him pay?

Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley was fined $9,115 by the NFL for a penalty in Monday’s win against Miami, although he might want to get Captain Munnerlyn to chip in some cash.
The league docked Worley for an unnecessary roughness flag vs. Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry in the second quarter of Carolinas’ 45-21 victory. Landry and Munnerlyn, who readily admits to having little-man syndrome, were involved in an after-the-whistle shoving match when Worley came in and knocked Landry to the ground.
Ironically, Worley’s penalty came moments after ESPN analyst Jon Gruden was praising him as the Panthers’ best corner, a comment that drew plenty of snark on social media.
Two plays after Worley’s penalty, the Dolphins scored their first touchdown on Julius Thomas’ 2-yard catch on a shovel pass from Jay Cutler.
The Panthers are off this weekend for their bye. When practice resumes Monday, Worley needs to see if he can collect from his fellow defensive back.
