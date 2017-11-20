Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who has missed eight games with a broken foot, could play Sunday for a road game against the New York Jets.
Panthers healthier after bye week, could get 2 key players back Sunday

By Joseph Person

November 20, 2017 12:59 PM

The Carolina Panthers welcomed back a pair of Pro Bowl offensive starters following their bye week.

Center Ryan Kalil and tight end Greg Olsen, each of whom have missed eight of 10 games, participated in practice Monday during the portion open to the media.

Olsen, who broke a bone in his foot in a Week 2 victory over Buffalo, ran routes and caught passes from Cam Newton.

He’s eligible to come off IR this week and could play Sunday against the Jets depending on how his foot responds.

Kalil, who’s been sidelined with an undisclosed neck issue, took snaps with the first-team offense during individual drills.

Tyler Larsen, who replaced Kalil at center, was on the stationary bike Monday. Larsen injured his foot last week against Miami.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

