How Shaq Thompson is making a name for himself in Panthers’ deep linebacker pool

Shaq Thompson’s versatility is nothing new.
After all, the Panthers’ outside linebacker played one season of pro baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization and lined up at four positions as a two-way player at the University of Washington.
What’s different in Thompson’s third NFL season is now his versatility is keeping him on the field.
The Panthers’ linebackers still comprise the team’s deepest position, with Thompson playing alongside a pair of Pro Bowlers in Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.
But with the promotion of a new defensive coordinator and a scheme wrinkle, Thompson has seen his playing time soar this year.
Thompson, a first-round pick in 2015, has started all 10 games and has played 75 percent of the defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference, a website that provides football statistics.
That’s a significant bump from his rookie year (39.2 percent of the defensive reps) and even last season (56.9 percent).
Not surprisingly, Thompson’s production also has increased.
He’s third on the team (behind Kuechly and Davis) with 55 tackles, while he’s already set a career high with two sacks and tied his career best with four quarterback pressures.
“I’m just trying to get better. Trying to show up, trying to make my name bigger around this league,” Thompson said Monday following the Panthers’ bye.
“You’ve got Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly. Then you add me in there, who’s quietly doing something. I just come out here and do my job. That’s what the biggest thing is – be productive and do your job.”
Thompson’s job his first two seasons was fairly straightforward: Start at strongside linebacker and line up in the slot when the Panthers were in their ‘big nickel’ package, but watch from the sideline in a lot of obvious passing situations.
But defensive chief Steve Wilks is using a new scheme in which Thompson aligns “almost like a pure nickel,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. Wilks developed the wrinkle with Sean McDermott before the former defensive coordinator left this year to become the Bills’ head coach, according to Rivera.
Wilks also has utilized Thompson more in his blitz packages.
“It’s pretty similar. Definitely getting us going though with more pressures and more stuff like that,” Thompson said of the scheme differences.
“I feel like Wilks has more faith and more trust in me as I’m getting better and maturing as the season progresses,” he added. “My biggest thing these last six weeks is go strong … and try to make something happen and show up.”
Thompson’s increased playing time has come at the expense of nickel back Captain Munnerlyn, who re-signed with the Panthers last winter after a three-year stint in Minnesota.
Munnerlyn has logged a career-low 42.6 percent of the defensive snaps, a development that prompted the former South Carolina standout to voice his frustrations with Wilks, Rivera and the media earlier this season.
Thompson says he just wants the league’s No. 2-ranked defense to keep rolling, regardless of who’s on the field.
“I’m excited even when Captain is out there – when I come off and Captain’s out there. I’m excited for everybody,” Thompson said. “I want everybody to do good and make the play because that’s just going to make our defense and team look good.”
That team-first trait is not found in every first-round pick, many of whom might not have been happy with Thompson’s situation his first two seasons.
But Rivera said Thompson’s experience at Washington – where he played running back, safety and two linebacker spots – convinced the Panthers he’d sign up for whatever was asked of him.
“When you watch the way he does things at practice, the guy is selfless,” Rivera said. “I mean, he does (scout) team reps. He does special teams reps. He’s that type of guy. Just being able to talk to him and listening to him, you can tell there’s a willingness to do what we need him to do to help us win.”
When the Dolphins were preparing to play Carolina, Miami coach Adam Gase marveled at Thompson’s athleticism, noting that the Panthers could essentially stay in their base defense when opponents went to three-receiver sets.
“They basically have Shaq Thompson covering the slot receiver and he’s done an unbelievable job out there,” Gase said.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Thompson had trouble staying with Eagles slot receiver Nelson Agholor, who caught two passes for 48 yards – including a fourth-quarter touchdown – in Philadelphia’s 28-23 win last month.
But Panthers tight end Ed Dickson says Thompson is that rare linebacker who can cover running backs, slot receivers and tight ends.
“He’s not just a stiff linebacker that can’t guard anybody,” Dickson said. “You won’t have matchup problems like you would usually with other teams.”
Thompson flew to Seattle last weekend to watch Washington’s game vs. Utah from the athletic director’s suite. He returned to Charlotte refreshed after the long weekend and is ready to put more of his stamp on this defense – this season and beyond.
“My time will come. I’m being patient. I get to learn from the best duo in the league, in my eyes,” Thompson said. “I’m not in a rush. For right now I know my job. I know my role. I know my assignments. And I just go out there and do my job.”
