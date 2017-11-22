Carolina Panthers’ health streak continues, but weird Cam Newton injury pops up

The Carolina Panthers are still on a rare (for this time of year) health streak, but a strange injury did show up on Wednesday’s report: Quarterback Cam Newton’s right thumb.

Newton was limited in practice and wore a fingerless compression glove on his throwing hand, and Rivera said his quarterback is just experiencing soreness after Carolina’s game against Miami before the bye week.

Media members playfully speculated that Newton’s thumb was just sore from scooping out 800 ladles of macaroni and cheese to families as a part of his “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” event.

“I thought he was just doing his Michael Jackson impersonation,” Rivera joked about Newton’s lone glove.

Defensive end Mario Addison didn’t practice with a shoulder injury, and center Tyler Larsen was held out with a foot injury. Larsen has been the starter as Pro Bowl veteran Ryan Kalil has continued to recover from a neck injury. Rivera said holding Larsen out Wednesday was precautionary, and sounded as if he expects him to be able to play on Sunday.

Kalil practiced in a limited capacity for a second consecutive workout, but his status for Sunday is unknown. If neither Kalil nor Larsen can play, third-string center Greg Van Roten would be the next man up.

Panthers nickel corner Captain Munnerlyn was absent from practice because of an illness.

Tight end Greg Olsen, who is slated to return Sunday against the New York Jets after being on injured reserve with a broken foot, also practiced for the second day in a row.