Panthers’ Cam Newton doesn’t want to be ‘poster child for perfection’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he doesn’t want to be the “poster child for perfection,” which was among the reasons he decided to publish his mug shot marking the nine-year anniversary of his arrest at the University of Florida.

A day after writing a lengthy Instagram post about being arrested in 2008 with a stolen laptop, Newton spent much of a 16-minute press conference Wednesday discussing his decision to shine light on one of his darkest days.

“I always have it marked on my calendar each and every year. I call it my Resurrection day because a lot of me changed that day for obvious reasons,” Newton said. “And my biggest scar – in essence being embarrassed – ended up being my biggest star.”

Newton’s post – written in his unique font and accompanied by his side- and front-facing mug shots – had drawn more than 215,500 likes in about 24 hours.

Newton said he wanted kids – and adults – to know that everybody makes mistakes, but they don’t have to define you.

“I don’t want to be a poster child for perfection. Because when you put yourself up on that pinnacle, when you finally mess up that’s when it comes tumbling down,” he said. “I want people to look at me and say, ‘Look, Cam is still going strong, but look at the mistakes that he’s made.’”

Newton, who was Tim Tebow’s backup for two seasons with the Gators, faced three felony charges after Florida police said he threw a laptop valued at $1,700 out of a dorm window when officers came to his room.

Florida suspended him from the team while he was in jail, although the charges were dropped when Newton completed a pretrial intervention program.

Newton left Florida in 2009 to enroll in a junior college in Texas. Fox Sports later reported Newton faced expulsion from Florida for multiple violations of the school’s honor code.

Newton went on to win national championships at Blinn College and Auburn. He also won the 2010 Heisman Trophy in his only season at Auburn before the Panthers drafted him No. 1 overall.

“Often times when you get to a position of power or even success, you kind of forget the bridge that brought you over or you kind of forget certain things that happened,” Newton said Wednesday.

Newton said the hours he spent in jail in Gainesville were a wake-up call, which is why he wanted to include the mug shot.

“When I added the mug shot, that made it real. I wasn’t just (in) the holding cell. If you really look into that picture, you see green and white. That wasn’t a polo sweater,” said Newton, referring to a jail jumpsuit.

“That day got as real as it ever has gotten in my life and I realized if I want what I want in life, this is the determining factor. I hate that it came to this, but it’s been many, many things that had happened that I didn’t react to. And that was the only thing that reacted – me being suspended and ultimately feeling for the betterment of my career, moving on.”

Newton, who grew up in Atlanta, said he has friends and family members who have been incarcerated.

When he was asked about avoiding legal problems since college, Newton knocked on the wooden podium.

Newton said he doesn’t use drugs, drinks wine on occasion and chooses his circle carefully. He say he’s learned that “everybody in your life isn’t trying to see you win the Super Bowl.”

Newton’s post drew praise from different media outlets – and from some of his teammates, as well.

Tight end Chris Manhertz said Newton showed courage by putting himself out there.

“I would imagine that’s one of the lowest points of somebody’s life,” Manhertz said. “To put it on a pedestal like that and use yourself as an example to uplift others or show people, ‘You know what, everybody makes mistakes. It’s how you rebound from them and grow from that is what makes you and shapes your character.’”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera also read Newton’s Instagram post.

“I think the message is it was a turning point in his life, obviously,” Rivera said. “I think it really helped him. He could have gone one way or the other. I think it motivated him to do things the right way.”