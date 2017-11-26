Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit N.Y. Jets in a potentially pivotal game

More Videos

York County Library Food for Fines in December 0:40

York County Library Food for Fines in December

Pause
Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 1:24

Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:25

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on playing well late in the season

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit N.Y. Jets in a potentially pivotal game

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 26, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NFL Week 12 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (7-3) and New York Jets (4-6) play in MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Panthers get tight end Greg Olsen, who hasn’t played since breaking a foot in a Week 2 win against Buffalo, back from injured reserve.

The Panthers may have a chance to catch the New Orleans Saints (8-2) in the NFC South. The Saints, winners of eight straight games, visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) later Sunday. The Panthers, who have won three straight, visit the Saints next week.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

York County Library Food for Fines in December 0:40

York County Library Food for Fines in December

Pause
Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 1:24

Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:25

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video