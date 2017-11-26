Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit N.Y. Jets in a potentially pivotal game

NFL Week 12 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (7-3) and New York Jets (4-6) play in MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Panthers get tight end Greg Olsen, who hasn’t played since breaking a foot in a Week 2 win against Buffalo, back from injured reserve.

The Panthers may have a chance to catch the New Orleans Saints (8-2) in the NFC South. The Saints, winners of eight straight games, visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) later Sunday. The Panthers, who have won three straight, visit the Saints next week.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)