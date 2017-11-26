Gallery: Carolina Panthers 35, New York Jets 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, prepares to do his Superman pose as New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, left, stares at him after Newton rushed for a touchdown during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, runs onto the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ to warmup prior to action against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney, left and team owner Jerry Richardson, right, talk along the team's sideline at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ prior to the team's game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson, center, talks with acquaintances along the team's sideline at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ prior to the team's game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, hugs center Tyler Larsen, left, prior to the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton raises the ball into the air as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Jets during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, watches as New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, left, tries to stop Newton from doing his Superman pose after he rushed for a touchdown during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, pushes the hand of New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, left, away after Adams tried to stop Newton from doing his Superman pose after he rushed for a touchdown during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, celebrates his touchdown run with running back Jonathan Stewart, right, during second quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown against the New York Jets during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay leaps into the end zone in celebration as he returns a punt 60-yards during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, reaches out to congratulate Jonathan Stewart, right, following Stewart's touchdown run against the New York Jets during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson tries to reach his arms out to convert a two-point conversion against the New York Jets during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers failed on the attempt. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly returns to the team's sideline carrying the ball he recovered for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton leaps over members of the New York Jets defense for a touchdown during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flips into the end zone as he leaps over members of the New York Jets defense for a touchdown during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay skips into the end zone in celebration as he returns a punt 60-yards during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay, center, celebrates his 60-yard punt return for a touchdown with members of the special teams during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay, center, celebrates his 60-yard punt return for a touchdown with members of the special teams during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, is unable to secure the ball on a two-point conversion attempt during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, left, helped make the stop. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay, right, breaks away from New York Jets punter Lachlan Edwards' tackle attempt on a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay, left, is congratulated by quarterback Cam Newton, right, following Clay's 60-yard punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, smiles at his teammates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton, left, pressures New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, into losing control of the ball during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The ball would be recovered by Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. Kuechly would return the ball for a touchdown. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton, left, pressures New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, into losing control of the ball during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The ball would be recovered by Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. Kuechly would return the ball for a touchdown. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly recovers the ball fumbled by New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Panthers defensive end Wes Horton caused McCown to fumble the ball on the initial part of the play. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly recovers the ball fumbled by New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Panthers defensive end Wes Horton caused McCown to fumble the ball on the initial part of the play. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is congratulated by his teammates after returning a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown for a touchdown during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Panthers defensive end Wes Horton caused McCown to fumble the ball on the initial part of the play. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis on a run during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess is unable to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, continues to stretch out for yardage near the goal line as New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, left and safety Jamal Adams, right, make the tackle during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, disrupts New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson's ability to make a pass reception during third quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, tries to maintain his balance and stay inbounds following a pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton as New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts, right, attempts to make the tackle during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess tries to maintain his balance and stay inbounds following a pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the New York Jets during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart attempts to jump over the New York Jets defense to score a touchdown during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Stewart's attempt was no good. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes for yardage against the New York Jets defense during first quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, pressures New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, during first quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers Kaelin Clay, right, attempts to run over New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, left, on a run back during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, breaks away from diving New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, left, on a run during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackles Kawann Short, center and Star Lotulelei, right, rush New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, during second quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27.
