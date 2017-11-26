Carolina Panthers report card

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game at the Jets.

D Quarterback: Cam Newton was off all game, overthrowing TE Greg Olsen in the end zone and leading RB Christian McCaffrey too much on a wheel route. Newton finished with 11 completions and a 39.3 completion percentage, both of which were among his career lows.

C Running backs: Jonathan Stewart averaged only 1.7 yards on 15 carries, but did score on a 2-yard TD run. McCaffrey broke off a career-long, 40-yard run and averaged 3.6 yards on his other six carries.

C Receivers: Devin Funchess had another good day, pulling in seven catches for a season-high 108 yards. Funchess dropped a deep pass, and Newton could never connect with Kaelin Clay. No WRs other than Funchess had a reception.

C Offensive line: The line paved the way for 145 rushing yards. Center Tyler Larsen and left guard Andrew Norwell had the big blocks on McCaffrey’s run. But left tackle Matt Kalil had two penalties and Newton ended up getting sacked three times.

B+ Defensive line: Wes Horton’s strip-sack of Josh McCown swung momentum. Mario Addison and Julius Peppers also had sacks. And the front four stuffed the Jets’ rushing attack.

A Linebackers: Luke Kuechly tied Thomas Davis for the team lead with nine tackles, and had the Panthers’ first defensive TD in more than a year when he scooped up McCown’s fumble and returned it 34 yards. Davis left the game in the second half with a leg injury.

D Secondary: McCown passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, including two on deep balls to Robby Anderson. Mike Adams and James Bradberry had good coverage on Anderson’s first TD, but didn’t make a play. Kurt Coleman was beaten on Anderson’s second score.

A Special teams: Graham Gano missed a PAT that had the Panthers chasing points the rest of the day. But Clay’s 60-yard punt return for a TD was a beauty, Michael Palardy had a career-long 63 yard punt (and a 46.2-yard net average) and Shaq Thompson was a beast in punt coverage.

B Coaching: The Panthers’ end-of-game management was solid. Mike Shula’s bootleg call on Newton’s 1-yard TD run (faking Stewart over the top) was timely, and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey finally got a big play from a unit that’s been well coached all year.

