An update on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s foot following evaluation

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen underwent an evaluation on his foot on Monday, and a source told the Observer that the foot is “OK,” which seems to be what the team expected.
Olsen appeared to aggravate his surgically repaired foot on Sunday against the New York Jets, and he reported soreness at halftime. Olsen exited the game in the third quarter.
It was the veteran Pro Bowler’s first game back after spending eight weeks on injured reserve while healing from a Jones fracture. Initial tests after Sunday’s game were also negative, a source told the Observer.
Olsen’s snaps were limited to a count on Sunday as the team tries to work him back in slowly. He caught one pass for 10 yards on Carolina’s second play of the game, and was targeted four times but overthrown twice.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
