An update on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s foot following evaluation

Ron Rivera discusses Greg Olsen's sore foot Carolina Panthers head coach talks bout the foot soreness that shut down Greg Olsen in the game against the NY Jets while he was making his comeback from a broken foot from earlier in the season. Carolina Panthers head coach talks bout the foot soreness that shut down Greg Olsen in the game against the NY Jets while he was making his comeback from a broken foot from earlier in the season. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

