More Videos

Panthers coach Rivera praises Daryl Williams' performance 1:04

Panthers coach Rivera praises Daryl Williams' performance

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 1:42

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Man dead in Chester County shooting 0:43

Man dead in Chester County shooting

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

  • Panthers coach Rivera praises Daryl Williams' performance

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the performance of Daryl Willaims and how its helping the O-line get better

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the performance of Daryl Willaims and how its helping the O-line get better David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the performance of Daryl Willaims and how its helping the O-line get better David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Unsung Panthers lineman shows game-ball-worthy ability vs. Jets, and it’s no new thing

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 27, 2017 04:57 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A guy who’s been overlooked publicly practically the entire season went home with a game ball Sunday for his performance against the New York Jets.

Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams, overshadowed somewhat by the addition of Matt Kalil at left tackle, earned a perfect pass protection grade from the coaching staff for his work in the 35-27 victory.

Williams, 25, in his second season as a starter, had an overall grade of 96 percent and was among those who received a game ball.

“He played a solid football game,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “Very pleased with Daryl’s effort all year and I think this was a culmination in terms of watching the way he played.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2015, took over last season after Michael Oher’s concussion forced the Panthers to shuffle the line. Though Williams was the incumbent, he was expected to battle rookie Taylor Moton for the starting job.

But that competition never materialized as Williams seized the job during training camp and has stayed healthy.

Rivera said Williams’ reliability has allowed coaches to give more protection help to Kalil, who generally faces the opponent’s best edge rusher.

“Every week you see the consistency,” Rivera said of Williams. “To be able to let Daryl play and not have to always say, ‘We’ve got to help him, too,’ that’s helped us and that’s helped Matt in terms of being able to help Matt out during the game.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers coach Rivera praises Daryl Williams' performance 1:04

Panthers coach Rivera praises Daryl Williams' performance

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 1:42

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Man dead in Chester County shooting 0:43

Man dead in Chester County shooting

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

  • Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video