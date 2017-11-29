Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was among several starters sitting out Wednesday’s practice.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was among several starters sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was among several starters sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers think turf at MetLife Stadium might have contributed to injuries

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 29, 2017 01:22 PM

It’s the time of year when seemingly no one in the NFL is entirely healthy, and the Carolina Panthers’ first practice of New Orleans Saints week reflected that.

Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who has a sore shoulder, was among several starters who sat out Wednesday with injuries.

McCaffrey, who ranks fourth among rookies with 956 all-purpose yards, took a hit on his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Jets. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said it was too early to know about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. battle for first place in the NFC South.

“We’ll see (Thursday),” Rivera said. “A lot of these things, like I always tell you, it’s about what happens the next day.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to McCaffrey, veteran linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Devin Funchess (toe), cornerback Daryl Worley (foot) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) also were out.

Rivera said the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium might have contributed to some of the foot injuries, including those sustained by Worley and Funchess.

“All I know is a couple of our guys complained about it,” Rivera said. “We’re fortunate. We practice on grass, we play on grass. And there’s a big different, there really is.”

The Panthers also had an issue with the artificial turf at the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium in Week 4, with backup safety Demetrius Cox blaming the soft surface for his season-ending ankle injury.

Rivera wouldn’t say whether he thought the field at MetLife Stadium, the home for the Jets and Giants, was a factor in Olsen aggravating his surgically repaired foot. Olsen returned from a two-month layoff last week, but left in the third quarter.

Davis, who pulled his hamstring chasing a ball-carrier late in the Jets game, and veteran edge rusher Julius Peppers left on a cart after individual drills Wednesday to return to the stadium. Peppers had the day off.

Four players were limited – quarterback Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder), center Ryan Kalil (neck), linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) and safety Mike Adams (knee). Kalil was active for the Jets game, but did not play.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 1:42

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Man dead in Chester County shooting 0:43

Man dead in Chester County shooting

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness

    Carolina Panthers head coach discusses how slight injury happened and talks about the offense working despite of it.

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness

Carolina Panthers head coach discusses how slight injury happened and talks about the offense working despite of it.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 1:42

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Man dead in Chester County shooting 0:43

Man dead in Chester County shooting

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video