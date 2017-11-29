More Videos

Carolina Panthers

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn really, really wanted to play vs. Jets

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 29, 2017 04:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn had to miss Thanksgiving last week because of a virus he picked up from one of his children.

But he didn’t want to miss the Jets’ game.

Munnerlyn, who’s never missed more than two games in a season during his nine-year career, offered to make his own travel arrangements to get to New York/New Jersey after missing three days of practice last week.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera told Munnerlyn, who was contagious, the team didn’t want to take a chance of him infecting other players.

“That kind of sucks. I wanted to play still. I knew I would have been at risk to get my teammates sick and I didn’t want to do that,” Munnerlyn said Wednesday. “But I tried to fly myself there. That’s how bad I wanted to play. I don’t like missing football games. I’m a guy that prides myself on playing on Sunday.”

Munnerlyn returned to Bank of America Stadium on Monday, when Rivera described him as “virus-free.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Munnerlyn will return to his spot at nickel, where Jairus Byrd filled in last week. Rivera said Munnerlyn had a good day of practice Wednesday.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

