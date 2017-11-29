Saints’ Jordan gleeful about Cam Newton in Week 3, but may see a different QB Sunday

In Week 3, the play of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looked very, very un-Cam-Newton-like.
Carolina, still trying to smooth out its “evolved” offense after Newton missed most of the preseason while rehabilitating a surgically repaired shoulder, was walloped by New Orleans 34-13.
Newton largely stayed in the pocket and was sacked four times, hurried five times and threw for 167 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions for a 43.8 passer rating.
Newton also had only three carries, a season-low for the quarterback who is known around the league for making big plays with his legs.
Never miss a local story.
His absence in the run game exacerbated the issues facing Carolina’s offensive line at the time as he lingered in a constantly collapsing pocket against a voracious New Orleans pass rush.
It also made one Saints defensive end all but laugh at Newton after the game.
“Clearly he’s trying to be more of a pocket passer and I’m OK with it,” said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who wore a smirk according to reports of his interview. “Perfectly fine with it. I mean there was one time he scooted off for 13 yards and it was very Cam-esque, but at the same time he wanted to be a pocket passer.”
After the loss, Newton’s carries, and the number of designed runs called for him, began to increase, starting with a Week 4 victory against New England. Newton rushed eight times, for 44 yards and a touchdown. Since, he has not had fewer than five carries in a game and has averaged 52.25 yards per game in Weeks 4-11.
Newton also led the team in rushing each of Weeks 6-9.
Carolina began training camp and the preseason with the implication that Newton would run less in 2017 – or at least much more judiciously – to protect his body from the hits he van take as a runner.
But after so much success with Newton using his legs in recent weeks, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and head coach Ron Rivera seem to have become more lenient to the strategy of letting “Cam be Cam,” as the saying goes.
“It’s a fine line that we walk,” Shula said, after Newton rushed for 86 yards on nine carries in a victory against Atlanta. “Probably more so than anything else is the trust that we have in him in that he’s going to do a good job and that he feels OK with it.
“He’s probably the other way. He probably would want to run it more. I don’t want to ask him because I know the answer.”
Newton has made it clear since training camp that he feels his legs are one of the “it” factors of his game.
“I wouldn’t say that I wasn’t ‘allowed’ to run,” Newton said on Wednesday afternoon, of his previous meeting with New Orleans. “You know, who knows. Let’s just let the game come to me, and try to dictate to the defense, take everything the defense gives to me whether it’s a 2-yard rush or a 20-yard pass, it doesn’t matter. I think the team who controls the ball the most, protects the ball the best, is usually the team that has the most success.”
A judicious approach to Newton’s rushing ability is still the goal, said Shula.
“He understands that teams have to respect what he can bring to the table running-wise as well,” he said. “So as long as he does it with sound thought process in mind, that’s going to be helpful.”
Newton is dealing with soreness in the thumb of his throwing hand, and said Wednesday that it was “a little tender.” After several passes sailed on him on Sunday against New York, Rivera said that his thumb might have been a factor.
Newton was also limited in Wednesday’s practice.
So Newton’s goal of protecting the ball may mean he will get a few more designed runs against Saints on Sunday.
Saints head coach Sean Payton knows that can be problematic, especially on third down.
“Well look, they lead the league in third down rushing conversions,” said Payton via a conference call on Wednesday. Carolina also ranks fifth overall in the NFL with a 44.6 conversion percentage.
“Cam has done an outstanding job, you know, despite – whether you have a player injured or there are multiple players in the lineup, I think Mike (Shula) has done an outstanding job, a great job of utilizing the skill they have and that makes it real challenging,” he said.
Newton has converted on 15 of his 20 third-down rushing attempts and averages 6.3 yards per carry in that situation. Carolina’s running backs have combined to rush on 18 third downs, converting six.
“I think you’ve got to be aware more of what (Cam) can do now,” said Rivera. “I think that helps him. It helps us.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments