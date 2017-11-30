Where was Panthers tight end Greg Olsen at Thursday’s practice?

While several Carolina Panthers players are working themselves back into practice, tight end Greg Olsen was noticeably absent during Thursday’s workouts.
On Sunday against the New York Jets, Olsen played in his first game in eight weeks after breaking his foot in Week 2.
He played 24 of the 71 available offensive snaps, but had to exit the game in the third quarter after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired foot.
A source told the Observer that an initial on Olsen’s foot following the game was negative. On Monday, a source told the Observer that Olsen had undergone followup tests that day that showed his foot was “OK.”
Olsen was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but on Thursday, he was nowhere to be seen during walk-in and the media’s available portion of the workout.
Rivera doesn’t seem unduly worried about Olsen, however.
“It’s just one of those things that we wanted him to back off, and then go from there,” he said. “I’d go as far as to say it’s precautionary.”
Rivera added that he would feel comfortable putting Olsen, a veteran Pro-Bowler, on the field Sunday against New Orleans even if he didn’t practice all week.
Limited in Thursday’s practice were linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), center Ryan Kalil (neck), quarterback Cam Newton (right thumb/shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot).
Davis worked on the side with trainers during practice. McCaffrey said he took all of his necessary practice repetitions and that his shoulder felt good. He added that it had just been sore after Sunday’s game.
Thompson also said he was confident he’d play on Sunday against the Saints.
Newton was not wearing the glove he had worn in the past few practices. Rivera said Newton’s grip looks better and the spirals on his throws are tight.
“It’s one of those things, he hits it on somebody’s back or something like that, and it’s sore,” said Rivera. “The only thing that really helps it is time, rest and treatment. That’s what he’s been going through for the last week and a half now.”
Safety Mike Adams (knee), receiver Devin Funchess (toe) and cornerback Daryl Worley all practiced fully after being limited on Wednesday.
For the Saints, most notable on Thursday was the absence of starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore from practice, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Lattimore (ankle) was limited on Wednesday.
Four other Saints players did not participate in Thursday’s practice: Left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder), tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin). These players also missed Wednesday’s practice.
