Week 13 fantasy rankings: Chargers’ Philip Rivers heats up, moves into top 5 among QBs

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13, by position:
Quarterbacks
1 Tom Brady, New England at Buffalo
2 Kirk Cousins, Washington at Dallas
3 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Seattle
4 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
5 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Rivers is heating up of late with a season-high 434 passing yards last week, and he’s had multiple touchdowns in three straight games.
6 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Carolina
7 Cam Newton, Carolina at New Orleans
8 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
9 Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Hundley gets a marked increase in the Week 13 rankings against a soft Tampa Bay defense allowing the most passing yards this season. He’s coming off a strong game, with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns.
10 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Houston … Mariota is just the 22nd-ranked fantasy quarterback on the season though he could outperform this week against a Texans defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
11 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
12 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Arizona
13 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
14 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Green Bay … Winston (shoulder) will need to be monitored but it looks like he’ll return in Week 13.
15 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Atlanta … Keenum has been elite of late, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record. He has averaged 289 yards passing over his past four games with 10 total touchdowns (nine passing, one rushing).
16 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona vs. LA Rams … Gabbert has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 249 yards passing and 2.5 touchdowns per game in two starts. He has been the eighth-best quarterback over the past two weeks.
17 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. New England
18 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Baltimore … Stafford (ankle) will need to be monitored, but he’s a bad play this week against a Ravens defense allowing just 189 passing yards per game (second-fewest).
19 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
20 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Chicago … Garoppolo will get the Week 13 start.
21 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Washington … Prescott is almost impossible to trust at this point. In three games without Ezekiel Elliott he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and averages 167 yards passing per game.
22 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Miami … Denver will once again turn to Siemian as its starter, and in a good matchup against a Dolphins defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
23 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Carr could be down to scraps at wide receiver with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper (concussion) expected to be out.
24 Alex Smith, Kansas City at NY Jets
25 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
26 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland at LA Chargers
27 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Detroit
28 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. San Francisco
29 Tom Savage, Houston at Tennessee
30 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Denver … Cutler has cleared the concussion protocol and is slated to start this week.
31 Geno Smith, NY Giants at Oakland … Smith will make the start after the Giants benched Eli Manning.
32 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Running backs
1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Arizona
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Carolina … Kamara is the first NFL rookie with at least 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in his first 11 games since Hershel Walker in 1986.
4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. New England
5 Samaje Perine, Washington at Dallas … Perine is the clear-cut main option for Washington’s run game and has run for 100-plus yards in both of his starts, the first Washington back to do so since Alfred Morris in 2014.
6 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at New Orleans
7 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
8 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. San Francisco … Howard has had an odd, every-other-week type of a flow so this could be a strong game especially against a San Francisco defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
9 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Carolina … Hard to drop the Saints running backs too far given their elite play, though Carolina averages 83.2 rushing yards allowed (third-fewest) with just four rushing touchdowns allowed (tied for fewest).
10 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at NY Jets
11 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland
12 Rex Burkhead, New England at Buffalo
13 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Lynch is a solid play at home against a Giants defense that allows 131.7 yards rushing per game (second-most). Lynch has topped 20 fantasy points in two of his past three games.
14 Dion Lewis, New England at Buffalo … Lewis comes off his first-ever 100-yard rushing game and this week gets a Buffalo defense that has allowed a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.
15 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Chicago … You have to love the usage in the passing game – Hyde averages 8.8 targets over the 49ers’ past five games.
16 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Williams gets a big boost off a two-touchdown, 135-yard game, contributing in both the running and passing game.
17 Lamar Miller, Houston at Tennessee
18 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at LA Chargers … Keep Johnson plugged in – he is the 14th-best fantasy back on the year and the Chargers allow the most rushing yards at 133.5 per game.
19 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Denver … Drake is set to be the Dolphins’ featured back with Damien Williams out and gets a Denver defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the past three weeks.
20 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Detroit … Collins comes in this one having scored in two straight games while Detroit has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns on the season, second-most.
21 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Atlanta … Murray comes into this week having scored four touchdowns in the Vikings’ past three games.
22 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
23 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Minnesota … Freeman (concussion) will need to be monitored, though this is a difficult matchup against a Vikings’ defense that allows 75.5 yards rushing per game, second-fewest.
24 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Atlanta
25 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland
26 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
27 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. LA Rams
28 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Houston
29 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at LA Chargers
30 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore vs. Detroit
31 Devontae Booker, Denver at Miami
32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Houston
33 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
34 J.D. McKissic, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
35 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at New Orleans
36 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
37 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at Oakland
38 Rod Smith, Dallas vs. Washington
39 Alfred Morris, Dallas vs. Washington
40 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at Seattle
41 James White, New England at Buffalo
42 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Miami
43 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
44 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay
45 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at Seattle
46 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Baltimore
47 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Baltimore
48 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Seattle
49 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. San Francisco
50 DeAndre Washington, Oakland vs. NY Giants
Wide receivers
1 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Tennessee
2 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland
3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
4 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Carolina
5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Atlanta … Thielen cracked the 1,000-yard mark last week, on pace for 1,463 yards receiving for the season.
6 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
7 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
8 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Minnesota … It’s a tough draw against Xavier Rhodes though Marvin Jones just had a big game against Rhodes and Julio Jones of course is off a historic game.
9 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Adams has been the sixth-best fantasy receiver over the past three weeks and this week gets a Tampa Bay defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
10 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Dallas … Crowder averages 10.5 targets per game over his past four games, tied for second-most among wide receivers over that span . He had nine receptions for 135 yards against Dallas in Week 7.
11 Brandin Cooks, New England at Buffalo
12 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
13 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Kansas City … Anderson comes into this one having scored in five straight games.
14 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. LA Rams
15 Devin Funchess, Carolina at New Orleans
16 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Seattle
17 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Denver
18 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at NY Jets
19 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Baltimore
20 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Arizona
21 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Carolina
22 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
23 Golden Tate, Detroit at Baltimore
24 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Atlanta
25 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Miami
26 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Oakland … Shepard (migraines) will need to be monitored but is expected back.
27 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Miami
28 Josh Doctson, Washington at Dallas
29 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay
30 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Washington … Bryant comes off another dud and has to square off against Josh Norman this week.
31 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Houston
32 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis … Westbrook had a team-high 10 targets in Week 12.
33 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
34 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago vs. San Francisco
35 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
36 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
37 Josh Gordon, Cleveland at LA Chargers … Gordon is eligible to make his 2017 debut and play for the first time in an NFL game since 2014. We will see his usage ultimately but there is upside, as Gordon showed in 2013 when he was the third-best fantasy wide receiver and led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards.
38 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Houston
39 Corey Coleman, Cleveland at LA Chargers
40 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. New England … Jones has averaged 51 yards in his past three games, with two touchdowns.
41 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Patterson and Seth Roberts should both have expanded roles this week with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper potentially out. Patterson had a season-high 72 yards receiving last week.
42 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Detroit
43 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Arizona
44 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Seattle
45 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati … Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
46 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay
47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
48 Danny Amendola, New England at Buffalo
49 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Denver
50 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. NY Giants
51 Bruce Ellington, Houston at Tennessee
52 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Chicago
53 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
54 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
55 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Denver
56 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
57 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Detroit
58 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Benjamin would seem to be a good sleeper candidate, could pop for a long score against his former team.
59 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Washington
60 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland
61 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Washington
62 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Houston
63 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
64 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at Arizona
65 Ryan Grant, Washington at Dallas
66 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Baltimore
67 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
68 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at NY Jets
69 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. San Francisco
70 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
71 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. New England
72 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. LA Rams
73 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
74 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
75 Roger Lewis, NY Giants at Oakland
Tight ends
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Buffalo
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Seattle
3 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Houston … Walker has double-digit fantasy points in four straight games and has been the second-best fantasy tight end over the past month.
4 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Cleveland allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Henry is coming off his best fantasy points game of the season.
5 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at NY Jets
6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Atlanta
8 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
9 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. NY Giants
10 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Oakland
11 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Washington
12 Vernon Davis, Washington at Dallas
13 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
14 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. New England
15 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
16 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
17 Greg Olsen, Carolina at New Orleans … Olsen (foot) will need to be monitored.
18 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. LA Rams … Seals-Jones has only run 19 routes this season but he’s been targeted on 12 of them (63 percent), collecting three touchdowns.
19 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Baltimore
20 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
21 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Denver
22 Adam Shaheen, Chicago vs. San Francisco
23 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
24 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Detroit
25 C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston at Tennessee
26 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Arizona
27 David Njoku, Cleveland at LA Chargers
28 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
29 Austin Traylor, Denver at Miami
30 Stephen Anderson, Houston at Tennessee
Kickers
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Arizona
2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Detroit
3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Buffalo
4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Carolina
5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Houston
6 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
7 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
8 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Seattle
9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at NY Jets
10 Matt Prater, Detroit at Baltimore
11 Nick Rose, Washington at Dallas
12 Graham Gano, Carolina at New Orleans
13 Nick Novak, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Novak (back) will need to be monitored.
14 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay
15 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
16 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Atlanta
17 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
18 Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Washington
19 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
20 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. New England
21 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. NY Giants
22 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
23 Brandon McManus, Denver at Miami
24 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
25 Cairo Santos, Chicago vs. San Francisco
26 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Tennessee
27 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. LA Rams
28 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
29 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Chicago
30 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Denver
31 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Oakland
32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at LA Chargers
Defenses
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
2 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland
3 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Detroit
4 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Arizona
5 New England DT, New England at Buffalo
6 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Houston
7 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
8 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at NY Jets
9 Washington DT, Washington at Dallas
10 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Carolina
11 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. San Francisco
12 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay
13 Detroit DT, Detroit at Baltimore
14 Denver DT, Denver at Miami
15 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. NY Giants
16 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Seattle
17 Miami DT, Miami vs. Denver
18 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
19 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Kansas City
20 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Atlanta
21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Green Bay
22 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
23 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
24 Houston DT, Houston at Tennessee
25 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Washington
26 Carolina DT, Carolina at New Orleans
27 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Philadelphia
28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Chicago
29 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. LA Rams
30 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Oakland
31 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. New England
32 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at LA Chargers
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
