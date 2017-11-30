Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is heating up, and coming off a 400-yard, three-touchdown game.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is heating up, and coming off a 400-yard, three-touchdown game. Michael Ainsworth AP
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is heating up, and coming off a 400-yard, three-touchdown game. Michael Ainsworth AP

Carolina Panthers

Week 13 fantasy rankings: Chargers’ Philip Rivers heats up, moves into top 5 among QBs

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

November 30, 2017 05:46 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13, by position:

Quarterbacks

1 Tom Brady, New England at Buffalo

2 Kirk Cousins, Washington at Dallas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Seattle

4 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

5 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Rivers is heating up of late with a season-high 434 passing yards last week, and he’s had multiple touchdowns in three straight games.

6 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Carolina

7 Cam Newton, Carolina at New Orleans

8 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

9 Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Hundley gets a marked increase in the Week 13 rankings against a soft Tampa Bay defense allowing the most passing yards this season. He’s coming off a strong game, with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns.

10 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Houston … Mariota is just the 22nd-ranked fantasy quarterback on the season though he could outperform this week against a Texans defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

11 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

12 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Arizona

13 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

14 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Green Bay … Winston (shoulder) will need to be monitored but it looks like he’ll return in Week 13.

15 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Atlanta … Keenum has been elite of late, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record. He has averaged 289 yards passing over his past four games with 10 total touchdowns (nine passing, one rushing).

16 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona vs. LA Rams … Gabbert has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 249 yards passing and 2.5 touchdowns per game in two starts. He has been the eighth-best quarterback over the past two weeks.

17 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. New England

18 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Baltimore … Stafford (ankle) will need to be monitored, but he’s a bad play this week against a Ravens defense allowing just 189 passing yards per game (second-fewest).

19 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

20 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Chicago … Garoppolo will get the Week 13 start.

21 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Washington … Prescott is almost impossible to trust at this point. In three games without Ezekiel Elliott he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and averages 167 yards passing per game.

22 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Miami … Denver will once again turn to Siemian as its starter, and in a good matchup against a Dolphins defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.

23 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Carr could be down to scraps at wide receiver with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper (concussion) expected to be out.

24 Alex Smith, Kansas City at NY Jets

25 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

26 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland at LA Chargers

27 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Detroit

28 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. San Francisco

29 Tom Savage, Houston at Tennessee

30 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Denver … Cutler has cleared the concussion protocol and is slated to start this week.

31 Geno Smith, NY Giants at Oakland … Smith will make the start after the Giants benched Eli Manning.

32 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Running backs

1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Arizona

3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Carolina … Kamara is the first NFL rookie with at least 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in his first 11 games since Hershel Walker in 1986.

4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. New England

5 Samaje Perine, Washington at Dallas … Perine is the clear-cut main option for Washington’s run game and has run for 100-plus yards in both of his starts, the first Washington back to do so since Alfred Morris in 2014.

6 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at New Orleans

7 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

8 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. San Francisco … Howard has had an odd, every-other-week type of a flow so this could be a strong game especially against a San Francisco defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

9 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Carolina … Hard to drop the Saints running backs too far given their elite play, though Carolina averages 83.2 rushing yards allowed (third-fewest) with just four rushing touchdowns allowed (tied for fewest).

10 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at NY Jets

11 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland

12 Rex Burkhead, New England at Buffalo

13 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Lynch is a solid play at home against a Giants defense that allows 131.7 yards rushing per game (second-most). Lynch has topped 20 fantasy points in two of his past three games.

14 Dion Lewis, New England at Buffalo … Lewis comes off his first-ever 100-yard rushing game and this week gets a Buffalo defense that has allowed a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.

15 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Chicago … You have to love the usage in the passing game – Hyde averages 8.8 targets over the 49ers’ past five games.

16 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Williams gets a big boost off a two-touchdown, 135-yard game, contributing in both the running and passing game.

17 Lamar Miller, Houston at Tennessee

18 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at LA Chargers … Keep Johnson plugged in – he is the 14th-best fantasy back on the year and the Chargers allow the most rushing yards at 133.5 per game.

19 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Denver … Drake is set to be the Dolphins’ featured back with Damien Williams out and gets a Denver defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the past three weeks.

20 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Detroit … Collins comes in this one having scored in two straight games while Detroit has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns on the season, second-most.

21 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Atlanta … Murray comes into this week having scored four touchdowns in the Vikings’ past three games.

22 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

23 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Minnesota … Freeman (concussion) will need to be monitored, though this is a difficult matchup against a Vikings’ defense that allows 75.5 yards rushing per game, second-fewest.

24 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Atlanta

25 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland

26 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

27 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. LA Rams

28 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Houston

29 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at LA Chargers

30 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore vs. Detroit

31 Devontae Booker, Denver at Miami

32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Houston

33 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

34 J.D. McKissic, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

35 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at New Orleans

36 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

37 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at Oakland

38 Rod Smith, Dallas vs. Washington

39 Alfred Morris, Dallas vs. Washington

40 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at Seattle

41 James White, New England at Buffalo

42 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Miami

43 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

44 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay

45 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at Seattle

46 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Baltimore

47 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Baltimore

48 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Seattle

49 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. San Francisco

50 DeAndre Washington, Oakland vs. NY Giants

Wide receivers

1 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Tennessee

2 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland

3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

4 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Carolina

5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Atlanta … Thielen cracked the 1,000-yard mark last week, on pace for 1,463 yards receiving for the season.

6 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

7 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

8 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Minnesota … It’s a tough draw against Xavier Rhodes though Marvin Jones just had a big game against Rhodes and Julio Jones of course is off a historic game.

9 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay … Adams has been the sixth-best fantasy receiver over the past three weeks and this week gets a Tampa Bay defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

10 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Dallas … Crowder averages 10.5 targets per game over his past four games, tied for second-most among wide receivers over that span . He had nine receptions for 135 yards against Dallas in Week 7.

11 Brandin Cooks, New England at Buffalo

12 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

13 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Kansas City … Anderson comes into this one having scored in five straight games.

14 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. LA Rams

15 Devin Funchess, Carolina at New Orleans

16 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Seattle

17 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Denver

18 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at NY Jets

19 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Baltimore

20 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Arizona

21 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Carolina

22 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

23 Golden Tate, Detroit at Baltimore

24 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Atlanta

25 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Miami

26 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Oakland … Shepard (migraines) will need to be monitored but is expected back.

27 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Miami

28 Josh Doctson, Washington at Dallas

29 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay

30 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Washington … Bryant comes off another dud and has to square off against Josh Norman this week.

31 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Houston

32 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis … Westbrook had a team-high 10 targets in Week 12.

33 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

34 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago vs. San Francisco

35 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

36 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

37 Josh Gordon, Cleveland at LA Chargers … Gordon is eligible to make his 2017 debut and play for the first time in an NFL game since 2014. We will see his usage ultimately but there is upside, as Gordon showed in 2013 when he was the third-best fantasy wide receiver and led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards.

38 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Houston

39 Corey Coleman, Cleveland at LA Chargers

40 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. New England … Jones has averaged 51 yards in his past three games, with two touchdowns.

41 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. NY Giants … Patterson and Seth Roberts should both have expanded roles this week with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper potentially out. Patterson had a season-high 72 yards receiving last week.

42 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Detroit

43 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Arizona

44 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Seattle

45 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati … Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

46 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay

47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

48 Danny Amendola, New England at Buffalo

49 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Denver

50 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. NY Giants

51 Bruce Ellington, Houston at Tennessee

52 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Chicago

53 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

54 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

55 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Denver

56 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

57 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Detroit

58 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Benjamin would seem to be a good sleeper candidate, could pop for a long score against his former team.

59 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Washington

60 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland

61 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Washington

62 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Houston

63 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

64 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at Arizona

65 Ryan Grant, Washington at Dallas

66 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Baltimore

67 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

68 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at NY Jets

69 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. San Francisco

70 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

71 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. New England

72 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. LA Rams

73 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

74 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

75 Roger Lewis, NY Giants at Oakland

Tight ends

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Buffalo

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Seattle

3 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Houston … Walker has double-digit fantasy points in four straight games and has been the second-best fantasy tight end over the past month.

4 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Cleveland allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Henry is coming off his best fantasy points game of the season.

5 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at NY Jets

6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Atlanta

8 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

9 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. NY Giants

10 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Oakland

11 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Washington

12 Vernon Davis, Washington at Dallas

13 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

14 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. New England

15 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

16 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

17 Greg Olsen, Carolina at New Orleans … Olsen (foot) will need to be monitored.

18 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. LA Rams … Seals-Jones has only run 19 routes this season but he’s been targeted on 12 of them (63 percent), collecting three touchdowns.

19 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Baltimore

20 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

21 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Denver

22 Adam Shaheen, Chicago vs. San Francisco

23 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

24 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Detroit

25 C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston at Tennessee

26 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Arizona

27 David Njoku, Cleveland at LA Chargers

28 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

29 Austin Traylor, Denver at Miami

30 Stephen Anderson, Houston at Tennessee

Kickers

1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Arizona

2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Detroit

3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Buffalo

4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Carolina

5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Houston

6 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

7 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

8 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Seattle

9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at NY Jets

10 Matt Prater, Detroit at Baltimore

11 Nick Rose, Washington at Dallas

12 Graham Gano, Carolina at New Orleans

13 Nick Novak, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland … Novak (back) will need to be monitored.

14 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay

15 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

16 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Atlanta

17 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

18 Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Washington

19 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

20 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. New England

21 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. NY Giants

22 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

23 Brandon McManus, Denver at Miami

24 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

25 Cairo Santos, Chicago vs. San Francisco

26 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Tennessee

27 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. LA Rams

28 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

29 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Chicago

30 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Denver

31 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Oakland

32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at LA Chargers

Defenses

1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

2 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Cleveland

3 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Detroit

4 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Arizona

5 New England DT, New England at Buffalo

6 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Houston

7 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

8 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at NY Jets

9 Washington DT, Washington at Dallas

10 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Carolina

11 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. San Francisco

12 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay

13 Detroit DT, Detroit at Baltimore

14 Denver DT, Denver at Miami

15 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. NY Giants

16 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Seattle

17 Miami DT, Miami vs. Denver

18 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

19 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

20 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Atlanta

21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

22 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

23 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

24 Houston DT, Houston at Tennessee

25 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Washington

26 Carolina DT, Carolina at New Orleans

27 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Philadelphia

28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Chicago

29 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. LA Rams

30 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Oakland

31 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. New England

32 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at LA Chargers

Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat
Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

View More Video