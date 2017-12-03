Best answer for controlling pain in Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s injured foot? Grass

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Pause
Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three 1:40

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman 0:25

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville 3:15

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Best answer for controlling pain in Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s injured foot? Grass

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 10:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

New Orleans

Tight end Greg Olsen hopes the Carolina Panthers’ three-game homestand will be good for him and his surgically repaired foot.

Olsen sat out Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Saints after his right foot flared up last week when he “stung” it on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

Olsen, who didn’t practice all week, and the team’s training staff did not think playing another game on an artificial surface made sense. So Olsen watched while the Panthers dropped a key NFC South game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“Three homes games, back on grass, another week to get healthier and stuff, we just felt it was in our best interests long term for the rest of this season,” Olsen said Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olsen, who missed eight games while on injured reserve, confirmed that he did not re-fracture his foot against the Jets. But he’s dealing with soreness and understands setbacks are common among players returning from a Jones fracture, which is a break of the fifth metatarsal.

“From the doctors to past people who’ve had this, they told me it’d be a little tricky. It’d kind of come and go,” he said.

“We’re just continuing to progress. This second half of the week, we’d been feeling much better. So hopefully after another good week next week, coming back and playing on some grass, get off this turf for a while, hopefully I’ll be good to go.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Pause
Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three 1:40

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman 0:25

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville 3:15

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video