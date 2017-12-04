Gallery: New Orleans Saints 31, Carolina Panthers 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Chris Banjo (31) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) on a punt return in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saints recovered and won 31-21.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) has a pass broken up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saint led, 21-14, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) reaches back to try to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saint led, 21-14, at halftime.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) hauls in a touchdown past Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saint led, 21-14, at halftime.
Carolina’s Julius Peppers reaches up toward a game official as he plead his case after a penalty.
Carolina Panthers free safety Colin Jones (42) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) reach for a loose ball against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.
