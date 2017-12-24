Live NFL updates: Panthers can seal playoff spot with Christmas Eve win against Bucs

NFL Week 16 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (10-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10) play in Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve for the last home regular-season game of 2017.

No groan-inducing puns about Santa, gifts or coal-filled stockings here. This is what’s on the line: The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a win (or an unlikely Dallas-Seattle tie later Sunday if the Bucs win).

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)