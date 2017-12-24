Gallery: Carolina Panthers 22, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his game-winning touchdown with toffensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr (91) returns a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fumble during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) holds up the football he recovered after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fumbled the snap during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) and oth3er defenders converge on ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) turns upfield after making a reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Carolina Panthers TopCats perform prior to the team playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers fans cheer during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) plunges in for the game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) plunges in for the game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd runs back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd, center, is congratulated by his teammates after running back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd, right, is congratulated by quarterback Cam Newton, left, after Byrd ran back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd, right, is congratulated by quarterback Cam Newton, left, after Byrd ran back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, dives across the goal line after recovering the ball off the ground in the final seconds of fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22-19.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd, center, runs back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Damiere Byrd, left, runs back a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Byrd ran the ball back for 103 yards.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, recovers the ball off the ground after dropping it on a snap near the goal line in the final seconds of fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Newton recovered control of the ball to score the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 22-19.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) streaks by jets of flame as he is introduced prior to playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Carolina Panthers TopCats perform prior to the team playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers fans cheer during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr leads the crowd in cheers during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Carolina Panthers TopCats perform prior to the team playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers led, 12-9, at Halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sprints around Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera signals toward the field as the team plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to throw downfield abasing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) makes a reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Javien Elliott (35) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) watches as he looses control of the football as Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) closes in during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Peppers recovered the fumble to seal the Panthers victory. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) defends Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
NFL umpire Rich Hall (49) signals Carolina Panthers football after defensive end Julius Peppers (90) recovers the ball after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fumbled in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) makes a reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Chris Conte (23) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) celebrates and points to the crowd after recovering a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumble during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs upfield past Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Chris Conte (23) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) shakes off Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and cornerback Daryl Worley (26) help to bring down Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fumbles the snap in the first half against at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers team founder Jerry Richardson looks out onto the game as the team plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by testing it as a lit cupcake, prior to giving the ball away at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The Panthers won, 22-19.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com