Damiere Byrd given bittersweet honor after big kick return

After returning a kickoff in the second quarter of Sunday’s victory against Tampa for a franchise-record 103-yard touchdown, Panthers receiver Damiere Byrd was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.
The Panthers haven’t gotten that nod since 2011, which was the last time the team returned a kickoff for a touchdown (Kealoha Pilares).
But the award may have been bittersweet for Byrd, as he had to go on injured reserve this week after hurting his knee while returning a kickoff in the third quarter Sunday.
It was the second time Byrd has had to be placed on injured reserve this year.
A source said that Byrd is not expected to have surgery, and head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that he expects Byrd to be a big part of the Panthers’ future plans next season.
