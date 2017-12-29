When did Panthers’ playoff push begin? How about on a forgettable October day in Chicago?

More Videos 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning Pause 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:38 Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 0:38 What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 0:52 York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 1:28 Why are some people voluntarily paying next year's taxes early Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was asked during the open locker-room session on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 if the loss to the Chicago Bears in October was a turning point for the Panthers. The Panthers are 7-1 since that game. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was asked during the open locker-room session on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 if the loss to the Chicago Bears in October was a turning point for the Panthers. The Panthers are 7-1 since that game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

