Panthers’ Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner still in protocol, downgraded to out vs. Falcons

More Videos

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Pause
Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 2:04

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 2:43

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 1:16

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

  • Panthers' Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner un-boxes LSU swag

    Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore.

Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore. Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore. Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner still in protocol, downgraded to out vs. Falcons

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 30, 2017 02:30 PM

Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when Carolina takes on Atlanta in a regular-season finale with important playoff implications.

Turner, a two-time Pro Bowler, practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report.

But the Panthers announced Saturday that Turner was still in the concussion protocol. Presumably that means Turner was not cleared by the independent neurologist, the final step in the protocol before a player returns to game action.

Versatile lineman Amini Silatolu is expected to replace Turner again against the Falcons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) and backup cornerback Ladarius Gunter (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Jairus Byrd would likely start at safety if Coleman doesn’t play.

The Panthers (11-4) still have a shot at the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. They need to beat Atlanta and have Minnesota, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams all lose.

Carolina can win the NFC South with a win Sunday and a Saints’ loss at Tampa Bay.

Atlanta (9-6) will clinch the NFC’s final playoff spot with a victory or a Seattle loss to Arizona.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Pause
Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 2:04

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 2:43

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 1:16

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

  • Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is happy that the team has been winning even though they know how to keep the games interesting and there are still things the team needs to work on.

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

View More Video