Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is 'ethically sound' after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

  • He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Panthers visit Falcons in game that will settle playoff positioning

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

NFL Week 17 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (11-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Win or lose, the Panthers get to the playoffs, but their best- and worst-case scenarios are quite different. So, Sunday’s game will determine not only the Panthers’ playoff ranking and opponents, but could set the tone for Carolina’s postseason.

If the Falcons win, they make the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed. If Atlanta falls, it can still make the playoffs if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is 'ethically sound' after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

  • Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

    The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up."

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up."

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is 'ethically sound' after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

  • Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is happy that the team has been winning even though they know how to keep the games interesting and there are still things the team needs to work on.

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

