  The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers opponents for 2018 almost set. What we know, what’s decided Sunday.

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 04:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

The Panthers’ 2018 schedule will be set by the end of Sunday’s games, and it will include a visit from a familiar face.

In addition to their NFC South rivals, the Panthers will face the NFC East and the AFC North next season.

That means recently acquired Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will be back in Charlotte to put his new team against the team that fired him in July after three playoff berths in four seasons.

A look at the Panthers’ 2018 opponents (pending on whether they finish first or second in the division):

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York Giants, L.A. Rams OR Seattle, Cincinnati, Baltimore.

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, Minnesota OR Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is happy that the team has been winning even though they know how to keep the games interesting and there are still things the team needs to work on.

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

