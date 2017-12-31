Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons| Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

More Videos

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is 'ethically sound' after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:25

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

  • The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons| Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:58 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Falcons 22, Panthers 10

Carolina

0

7

0

3

10

Atlanta

7

0

6

9

22

First Quarter

Atl—Freeman 19 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 10:32.

Second Quarter

Car—Funchess 4 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :50.

Third Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 6:31.

Atl—FG Bryant 42, 3:44.

Fourth Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 14:11.

Car—FG Gano 42, 10:34.

Atl—FG Bryant 56, 6:37.

Atl—FG Bryant 33, 2:27.

A—74,141.

Car

Atl

First downs

15

20

Total Net Yards

248

371

Rushes-yards

24-87

26-60

Passing

161

311

Punt Returns

2-15

4-18

Kickoff Returns

1-19

0-0

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

3-23

Comp-Att-Int

14-34-3

28-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-19

1-6

Punts

7-47.0

5-46.6

Fumbles-Lost

2-0

1-0

Penalties-Yards

5-35

7-60

Time of Possession

25:18

34:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-59, Artis-Payne 5-16, McCaffrey 6-14, Whittaker 1-0, Clay 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, T.Coleman 11-23, Freeman 11-23, Ryan 3-14, Sanu 1-0.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 14-34-3-180. Atlanta, Ryan 28-45-0-317.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-40, Funchess 2-48, Bersin 2-36, Dickson 2-22, Clay 1-15, Olsen 1-10, Whittaker 1-9. Atlanta, Freeman 9-85, Sanu 7-71, J.Jones 5-80, Hooper 3-35, Hardy 2-32, T.Coleman 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is happy that the team has been winning even though they know how to keep the games interesting and there are still things the team needs to work on.

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

