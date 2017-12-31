Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons| Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Falcons 22, Panthers 10
Carolina
0
7
0
3
—
10
Atlanta
7
0
6
9
—
22
First Quarter
Atl—Freeman 19 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 10:32.
Second Quarter
Car—Funchess 4 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :50.
Third Quarter
Atl—FG Bryant 30, 6:31.
Atl—FG Bryant 42, 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
Atl—FG Bryant 30, 14:11.
Car—FG Gano 42, 10:34.
Atl—FG Bryant 56, 6:37.
Atl—FG Bryant 33, 2:27.
A—74,141.
Car
Atl
First downs
15
20
Total Net Yards
248
371
Rushes-yards
24-87
26-60
Passing
161
311
Punt Returns
2-15
4-18
Kickoff Returns
1-19
0-0
Interceptions Ret.
0-0
3-23
Comp-Att-Int
14-34-3
28-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost
2-19
1-6
Punts
7-47.0
5-46.6
Fumbles-Lost
2-0
1-0
Penalties-Yards
5-35
7-60
Time of Possession
25:18
34:42
Never miss a local story.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-59, Artis-Payne 5-16, McCaffrey 6-14, Whittaker 1-0, Clay 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, T.Coleman 11-23, Freeman 11-23, Ryan 3-14, Sanu 1-0.
PASSING—Carolina, Newton 14-34-3-180. Atlanta, Ryan 28-45-0-317.
RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-40, Funchess 2-48, Bersin 2-36, Dickson 2-22, Clay 1-15, Olsen 1-10, Whittaker 1-9. Atlanta, Freeman 9-85, Sanu 7-71, J.Jones 5-80, Hooper 3-35, Hardy 2-32, T.Coleman 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments