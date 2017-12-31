Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Keanu Neal’s hit: ‘Everyone ... understood why I was upset’

More Videos 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Pause 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:25 Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com