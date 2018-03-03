Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (20) will join some former NFL teammates with the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers

Report: Former Panthers safety to sign with NFC South rival

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

March 03, 2018 01:18 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season.

Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine. He ultimately reached a deal with the Saints late Friday night, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported that the 3-year deal is worth up to $18 million, with $6.5 million in his first season.

Coleman, 29, had a salary cap number of $5.15 million for 2018.

By cutting him, Carolina will save $2.65 million against the cap, but will carry $2.5 million of Coleman’s prorated signing bonus in dead money.

Coleman, who started 42 games over three seasons in Carolina, was a leader on the field and in the locker room, earning a captain’s badge last season.

Carolina will look to free agency and this year’s draft to retool its defensive backfield.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman said before the 2018 playoff opener that the NFC wild-card game on Jan. 7, 2018, against the New Orleans Saints is what it is all about. Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

