Hurney-Rivera bond brought Cam Newton to Panthers. What it brings now can be bigger.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 52 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning Pause 53 Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 75 Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 30 What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 109 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 69 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 21 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 42 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 75 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano 24 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Jan. 7, 2018, that he appreciates the organization giving the team continuity and Marty Hurney has done a good job as interim general manager. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

