Reports: With free agency starting, Panthers All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell finds home

For weeks, Carolina Panthers fans have been bracing themselves for free agency’s inevitable reality: The loss of free agent All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell.
On Tuesday morning, a day before the official start to the free agency period, multiple national reports broke that Norwell struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The reported five-year, $66.5 million deal (with $30 million guaranteed) makes Norwell the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Norwell began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and worked his way into a starting role in Carolina.
He will join a team that made a deep playoff run last season and a roster that includes running back Leonard Fournette.
Never miss a local story.
Panthers guard Trai Turner’s large contract, along with five years and $55.5 million tied up into Matt Kalil at left tackle and less than $20 million in 2018 cap space with needs at other areas, were reasons the Panthers could not afford to keep Norwell.
Carolina’s immediate contingency plan at left guard includes second-year player Taylor Moton and versatile center/guard Tyler Larsen. The team likely will add more depth along the line in free agency and the draft as well.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments