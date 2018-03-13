Panthers free agent TE Ed Dickson has drawn interest from the Packers and Falcons, according to a source. The Panthers would like to re-sign him at the right price.
Panthers free agent TE Ed Dickson has drawn interest from the Packers and Falcons, according to a source. The Panthers would like to re-sign him at the right price. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers free agent TE Ed Dickson has drawn interest from the Packers and Falcons, according to a source. The Panthers would like to re-sign him at the right price. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

TE Ed Dickson drawing interest from several teams, but Panthers still in it

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

March 13, 2018 11:01 AM

The Panthers lost a pair of key starters in free agency Tuesday, and might be in the market for a No. 2 tight end, as well.

Ed Dickson, the backup to Greg Olsen the past four years, has drawn interest from several teams, including Atlanta and Green Bay, according to a league source.

The Panthers like Dickson’s versatility and are interested in bringing him back at the right price. Otherwise, there are other options available in free agency, including Seattle’s Luke Willson and the Packers’ Richard Rodgers II, the son of Panthers assistant coach Richard Rodgers Sr.

Dickson caught 30 passes for 437 yards and a touchdown in 2017, when he filled in for an injured Olsen for nearly half the season. Dickson had a huge day in a Week 5 win at Detroit, becoming the first player in franchise history to post two receptions of 50-plus yards in a game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

View More Video