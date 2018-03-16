Saints free agent cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) had a big season in 2015, but missed all of last season while recovering from a broken leg.
Saints free agent cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) had a big season in 2015, but missed all of last season while recovering from a broken leg. Butch Dill AP
Saints free agent cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) had a big season in 2015, but missed all of last season while recovering from a broken leg. Butch Dill AP

Carolina Panthers

Bashaud Breeland’s failed physical puts Panthers back in CB market. Some possibilities:

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

March 16, 2018 05:18 PM

More than a week after agreeing to trade Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Carolina Panthers are back to square one in terms of finding a starting cornerback.

Carolina pulled its three-year, $24 million contract offer to Bashaud Breeland on Friday after the former Clemson standout failed his physical because of a foot infection.

The first wave of free agency took a number of top corners off the market, including Malcolm Butler (to the Tennessee Titans), Trumaine Johnson (New York Jets) and Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers).

But there are still several possibilities general manager Marty Hurney could turn to try to fill the void opposite James Bradberry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A quick look at several of the corners still available:

E.J. Gaines, Buffalo

Acquired by the Bills from the Rams last summer in the Sammy Watkins deal, Gaines appeared in 11 games for Buffalo, finishing with 59 tackles and nine PBUs. Has three interceptions in three career seasons.

drc
Giants free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) told an ESPN reporter he doesn’t plan to sign with a team until April, when he turns 32.
Alex Brandon AP

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Giants

Among the most experienced corners still available, Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he doesn’t plan to sign with a team until April, when he turns 32. With the Panthers looking to get younger and faster in the back end, DRC may not be a fit.

Delvin Breaux, New Orleans

Breaux, 28, didn’t play last season while recovering from a broken leg. Started 15 games for the Saints in 2015, picking off three passes and finishing with 19 pass breakups. In New England on Friday after meeting with the Broncos on Thursday, per a league source.

LaDarius Gunter, Carolina

The Panthers chose not to tender Gunter as a restricted free agent, but could reconsider the 6-1, 200-pound corner in light of the Breeland situation. Gunter appeared in only four games – all on special teams – after the Panthers claimed him off waivers from Green Bay.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

View More Video