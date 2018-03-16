Bashaud Breeland’s failed physical puts Panthers back in CB market. Some possibilities:

More than a week after agreeing to trade Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Carolina Panthers are back to square one in terms of finding a starting cornerback.
Carolina pulled its three-year, $24 million contract offer to Bashaud Breeland on Friday after the former Clemson standout failed his physical because of a foot infection.
The first wave of free agency took a number of top corners off the market, including Malcolm Butler (to the Tennessee Titans), Trumaine Johnson (New York Jets) and Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers).
But there are still several possibilities general manager Marty Hurney could turn to try to fill the void opposite James Bradberry.
A quick look at several of the corners still available:
E.J. Gaines, Buffalo
Acquired by the Bills from the Rams last summer in the Sammy Watkins deal, Gaines appeared in 11 games for Buffalo, finishing with 59 tackles and nine PBUs. Has three interceptions in three career seasons.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Giants
Among the most experienced corners still available, Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he doesn’t plan to sign with a team until April, when he turns 32. With the Panthers looking to get younger and faster in the back end, DRC may not be a fit.
Delvin Breaux, New Orleans
Breaux, 28, didn’t play last season while recovering from a broken leg. Started 15 games for the Saints in 2015, picking off three passes and finishing with 19 pass breakups. In New England on Friday after meeting with the Broncos on Thursday, per a league source.
LaDarius Gunter, Carolina
The Panthers chose not to tender Gunter as a restricted free agent, but could reconsider the 6-1, 200-pound corner in light of the Breeland situation. Gunter appeared in only four games – all on special teams – after the Panthers claimed him off waivers from Green Bay.
