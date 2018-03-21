Mock talk: Latest NFL mocks nail Panthers’ post-free agency needs – just not at 24

The beginning of NFL free agency whirled madly around the league, but when the dust settled, some clues were offered as to what the Carolina Panthers’ next moves might be.
Buf first, a recap ...
▪ Carolina traded starting cornerback Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith. The Panthers also signed former Minnesota receiver Jarius Wright. These moves addressed a need for experienced playmakers at the flanker and slot positions, respectively.
▪ The Panthers signed nose tackle Dontari Poe, immediately upgrading the defensive line after the departure of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to Buffalo.
▪ Carolina also agreed to terms with corner Bashaud Breeland as an upgrade at starting corner opposite James Bradberry, but the deal fell through when Breeland could not pass his physical.
▪ Carolina re-signed veteran edge-rusher Julius Peppers to a one-year deal.
▪ The Panthers lost guard Andrew Norwell to the Jaguars, and tight end No. 2 Ed Dickson to the Seahawks.
▪ The most pertinent team needs now include (in no particular order): Safety, cornerback, guard, running back, defensive end, tight end.
▪ And don’t forget, the Panthers have the 24th pick in the first round of the 2018 draft. They have a second-round pick (No. 55), and two third-round picks (one, No. 85, courtesy of Buffalo via the Kelvin Benjamin trade, and No. 88). They don’t have a fourth-round pick, because they gave it up for former punter Andy Lee in 2016. They have a fifth (No. 152) and a sixth-round pick (No. 183), and two seventh-round picks (the other part of the Benjamin trade and theirs, and Nos. 213 and 216 respectively).
Some projections for the No. 24 pick for Carolina following the initial wave of free agency:
Danny Kelly, The Ringer, Mock Draft 2.0: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
What Kelly thinks: “Hernandez is a big, physical mauler who fits Carolina’s smash-mouth style and identity like a glove.”
What I think: Hernandez is a solid pick here and would likely be able to contribute immediately to Carolina’s offensive line.
But where I believe coaches might get a bit hung up is the presence of guard/tackle Taylor Moton. Moton was drafted in the second round last spring. What’s the Panthers’ plan for Moton? Is he just waiting in the wings to be a cheaper option than starting right tackle Daryl Williams, who will be in a contract year this season? Or was Moton the backup plan for Norwell’s eventual departure?
Head coach Ron Rivera said during the season that Moton was getting his snaps in practice solely at tackle. Moton played tackle in infrequent jumbo sets in 2017. Carolina’s immediate plan for him affects the round in which they select a guard.
And keep in mind, the Panthers could very well shift backup center/guard Tyler Larsen to guard. This might be the emergency plan if they can’t address the most pressing needs – starting cornerback, starting safety – in free agency and must select these players in early rounds. In this case, still count on the Panthers to draft depth on the offensive line – just a more developmental player in a later round.
I saw mock drafts by NFL Draft Scout Dane Brugler and CBS Sports’ Will Brinson that projected Texas tackle Connor Williams to the Panthers at No. 24, and I disagree with that pick for similar reasons (although some, Brugler included, think he’d benefit from a switch to guard).
I’d also like to mention that recent trends in free agency and the draft have showed the Panthers placing an emphasis on versatility. That and the fact that starting center Ryan Kalil plans to retire next season make me think a likely choice for the Panthers in this draft would be a guard/center type.
Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
What Brooks thinks: “With a year or so to learn some tips and tricks from Peppers, Hubbard could be the Panthers’ No. 1 rusher for the next decade.”
What I think: That’s a hearty commitment. I’m not sure the Panthers can afford to make it this year at No. 24, with Day 1 starters needed both at safety and cornerback and without much depth at either spot.
Carolina still needs to determine an edge-rusher in the starting rotation with Peppers. But I think Carolina has some insurance with Wes Horton and Bryan Cox Jr. and could pick up a depth piece in later rounds who can get coached up under defensive coordinator Eric Washington and new defensive line coach Brady Hoke.
Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
What Kadar thinks: “Jackson has good length and playmaking ability for the position.”
What I think: Because the deal with Breeland didn’t work out, Carolina is in a tough spot and facing a now-weak free agent market.
Carolina also showcased the blueprint for the physical traits they’re seeking in a corner. Breeland was known in Washington for making plays on the ball, ranking among the top cornerbacks in the league since 2014 in pass breakups.
The Panthers have struggled to amass takeaways and breakups for the last two seasons. It’s clear Carolina wants to bring in a long, physical corner who can fix that.
Jackson is a good match for these reasons – he had eight interceptions and defensed 26 passes in 2017 – and could be an immediate starter.
I still think they’ll target a safety (ahem, Justin Reid) in the first round.
But if nothing changes in free agency, I could definitely see general manager Marty Hurney picking safety-corner or corner-safety in the first two rounds with these qualities at a premium.
