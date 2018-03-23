Carolina Panthers add 2 vets to secondary – a former UNC star and a Charlotte native

A week after the Panthers’ secondary took a hit with Bashaud Breeland’s failed physical, general manager Marty Hurney started patching it back together by adding a pair of veteran defensive backs.
Free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell, a former Duke and Charlotte Latin standout, signed a two-year deal worth $6.8 million, his agents tweeted Friday.
Former Titans safety Da’Norris Searcy also signed a two-year contract with the Panthers on Friday.
The team announced both moves.
Cockrell, a fourth-round pick by Buffalo in 2014, pulled down a career-best three interceptions last season with the Giants. He started nine games in New York, posting 37 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
Cockrell, 26, a high school teammate of Panthers free agent wideout Brenton Bersin, started 16 games with the Steelers in 2016 and finished with a career-high 13 pass breakups.
Cockrell will compete for the starting spot opposite James Bradberry after Hurney traded third-year corner Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for wideout Torrey Smith two weeks ago.
Breeland was the first choice to replace Worley, but his three-year agreement was voided when the former Clemson corner failed his physical due to a foot injury that will require a skin graft.
Searcy, 29, was released by Tennessee this month after losing his starting spot last season to Johnathan Cyprien.
The Panthers needed an in-the-box safety after cutting Kurt Coleman, and there was speculation they might turn to Tre Boston, the ex-UNC defensive back who played in Charlotte for three seasons.
Instead, they found a veteran strong safety in Searcy, Buffalo’s fourth-round pick in 2011 when spent the past three seasons with the Titans.
Searcy joins veteran free safety Mike Adams in the back end of the Panthers’ secondary. But with Adams turning 37 on Saturday, Carolina likely will still look to get younger at the position through next month’s draft.
Searcy was a starter his first two seasons in Nashville, but became more of a role player in 2017 after Tennessee acquired Cyprien in free agency.
Searcy played in all 16 regular-season games and started six while Cyprien was hurt. The 5-11, 207-pound Searcy collected 23 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.
Searcy, a native of Decatur, Ga., has played in 107 of a possible 112 games during his seven-year career. He has eight career interceptions, including three in 2014 during his final year in Buffalo.
Searcy has 232 career tackles and 4.5 sacks, with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
