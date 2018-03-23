Carolina Panthers

Panthers add depth to offensive line with free agent guard-tackle signing

By Jourdan Rodrigue

March 23, 2018 12:23 PM

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of former Minnesota Vikings guard Jeremiah Sirles on Friday morning.

Sirles, a free agent signed to a one-year deal, will add depth on the offensive line following the departure of Andrew Norwell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Sirles has experience at both guard and tackle, and mostly as a backup. In 2016, however, he started 10 games at right tackle and one at left guard.

In 2017, Sirles started four games at left guard.

Sirles was an undrafted free agent from Nebraska who was signed by the Chargers in 2014.

