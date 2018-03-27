7 things we learned from Panthers’ Ron Rivera at NFL owners meetings

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera met with the media Tuesday morning during the annual coaches breakfast at the NFL owners meetings.
After finishing his breakfast (oatmeal and coffee), Rivera spoke for about an hour on a number of topics.
Here are seven things we learned:
▪ Running back Cameron Artis-Payne will get the first crack at replacing Jonathan Stewart as the physical runner alongside Christian McCaffrey.
“You see some things that tell you that the young man has some traits and some ability to run the ball inside,” Rivera said. “I wish we’d used him more last season so we’d have a better feel for who he is.”
▪ The Panthers don’t expect tight end Greg Olsen to be in the “Monday Night Football” booth in the fall. Rivera characterized Olsen’s audition to be Jon Gruden’s replacement as “practice,” and said the two had a laugh about the minor “uproar” that ensued when reports surfaced that Olsen was at ESPN’s headquarters recently.
“Until he tells me otherwise I just expect him to be ready to roll,” Rivera said.
Also, Rivera said Olsen won’t need a second surgery on his Jones’ fracture, a foot injury that often requires follow-up procedures.
▪ The Panthers haven’t shut the door on free agent Derek Anderson, but they’re open to bringing in another backup quarterback.
“We’re looking for a guy that can eventually be the No. 2 guy for a long time,” Rivera said “We’re looking for that next guy, not necessarily to replace Derek but to come in and be ready to eventually replace him.”
▪ General manager Marty Hurney talked to defensive end Julius Peppers about his future after the season, and then basically everyone in the organization gave the future Hall of Famer his space.
“He and Marty talked at the very beginning of the offseason and Marty told him, ‘Just let us know when you’re ready,’” said Rivera, adding Peppers told the team he was returning before to the start of free agency.
▪ Rivera believes the trade for Torrey Smith will open up Norv Turner’s offense.
“I think bringing Torrey in is huge. And we saw that last year when we didn’t have Curtis (Samuel) and we didn’t have Damiere (Byrd) on the field, we didn’t have speed. And it changes the way people approach you.”
▪ Reserve tight end Chris Manhertz hasn’t played a ton of snaps during his first two seasons in Charlotte. But Turner plans to take a long look at him as Olsen’s backup after Ed Dickson signed with Seattle in free agency.
“Chris Manhertz has been hanging out with Greg Olsen a lot,” Rivera said. “And that can only be a good thing for us.”
▪ Rivera conceded how tough it would be replacing All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell, saying the former undrafted free agent was “everything you want in a football player.”
And while the Panthers signed free agent G Jeremiah Sirles last week, Rivera said Taylor Moton, a second-round pick last year, will get a chance to compete for the starting job.
