Carolina Panthers' ex-president praises Jerry Richardson and his 'laser focus'

When Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson started working to land an NFL team for the Carolinas in 1987, he wrote Danny Morrison a confidential, hand-written letter, explaining his plans.
Morrison, then the athletic director at Wofford College, responded: "When you get your team, we want to work hard to be in a position to host training camp.”
Richardson was awarded a franchise in 1993, and Morrison would become the team's president for years before stepping down unexpectedly a year ago. Speaking during a breakfast at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Wednesday morning, Morrison lauded Richardson's "laser focus" in his six-and-a-half-year pursuit of a team: “When he’s on a task, he’s dialed in all the way."
But like others who know Richardson, Morrison was guarded when asked about the next line of ownership for the Panthers. Richardson, 81, announced plans to sell the team in December, hours after the publication of an explosive Sports Illustrated report detailing allegations of workplace misconduct by Richardson.
“At the end of the day, I hope everything works out well for all parties. That’s what I hope," Morrison said, without addressing the allegations.
After Richardson announced his plans to sell the team, speculation has swirled about whether the next owners might look to build a new domed stadium to host major events such as Super Bowls and Final Fours. Morrison, who oversaw years renovation efforts at Bank of America Stadium, admitted his bias in calling it "the best outdoor stadium in America."
"The bones are great. The renovations brought it up to current levels. It’s pristine looking. You walk up and the grounds are beautiful You almost have an Augusta National kind of feel," Morrison said, referring to the prestigious Georgia golf course.
He conceded, however, that it is possible to tap into additional revenue sources outside ticket price increases and sponsorships.
"Does a new owner say we need a new stadium and development around it? I don’t know the answer to that. But i think it’s a great stadium. Is there some more revenue there? Maybe. You could always do some of the things people are doing around the country," such as adding more suites, he said. added.
Morrison joined the Panthers in 2009 as Richardson’s top lieutenant after Richardson’s sons, including former team president Mark Richardson, abruptly resigned two weeks before the 2009 opener.
Morrison’s responsibilities with the team were more related to the business side of the organization, as opposed to its football operations. For instance, he played a significant role in improving the Panthers’ training camp facilities at Wofford.
Morrison stepped down from his post in February 2017 to pursue opportunities "at the college level" (the University of South Carolina announced in July that Morrison would take a position at its College of Hospitality, Retail and Sports Management.)
The Panthers opted not to replace Morrison and instead chose to move forward with a new leadership approach that includes six executives running the business side of the franchise, including Tina Becker, who took over as chief operating officer in December when Richardson put the team up for sale.
Previously, Morrison was on the board of the Charlotte Sports Foundation and was part of that group’s bid to host the college football championship game. He also was involved in discussions on the Belk Bowl, as well as the ACC title game before it was pulled from Charlotte in 2016 over House Bill 2, the now-repealed measure that limited legal protections for LGBT individuals.
Morrison, who recently became a grandfather for the first time, is living on Sullivan's Island, S.C., with his wife while commuting to Columbia. "I really enjoy teaching. I’m having fun," he said.
