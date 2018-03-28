NFL meetings got weird despite, and because of, absence of Panthers’ Jerry Richardson

While his fellow NFL owners discussed the catch/no-catch rule, national anthem protests and reporters sought to figure out exactly what the New York Giants aim to do with Odell Beckham Jr., Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson was back home in Charlotte sitting another league meeting out.

But Richardson was the elephant in the (conference) room this week at the swanky Ritz-Carlton in this central Florida tourist town.

The meetings began Sunday with Texans owner Bob McNair making an awkward and insensitive defense of Richardson by saying he might have been joking when he engaged in an alleged pattern of sexually suggestive language and behavior with female employees, as detailed in Sports Illustrated’s December report.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carolina Panthers founder and owner Jerry Richardson. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com







The four-day event wrapped up Wednesday with league officials suggesting to Charlotte media members that Mary Jo White’s findings from her independent investigation of Richardson will not be an exhaustive account of who White interviewed regarding the allegations or what they discussed.

In between, owners and other team executives tiptoed around the subject of Richardson. Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who’s never met a TV camera he didn’t like, declined to discuss anything Richardson-related rather than potentially bumble into a McNair moment.

It was a tricky dance for some of Richardson’s closest allies, who sought to point out the positives of his 25-year tenure without touching on “Jeans Day” and the “creepy old-man” behaviors alleged in the SI report.

“I really don’t want to comment other than he’s been a dear friend to me and he’ll always be a dear friend,” Giants president and co-owner John Mara said.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II, whose family and franchise Richardson has long admired, credited Richardson for being a “great owner in this league for a long time,” and for bringing “an important franchise into the league.”

As to whether Richardson’s legacy will be tarnished by the investigation and the allegations of sexual and racial misconduct, Rooney said he couldn’t predict that.

“I only know the contributions that Jerry made that I’m familiar with. And they are significant,” Rooney said. “I’m proud to call him my friend and happy that he’s been a part of the league all these years.”

SHARE COPY LINK With the team's estimated worth being about $2.3 billion it is going to take some deep pockets to purchase the franchise. Here are some possible buyers. John D. Simmonsjsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

That was more than what Panthers chief operating officer Tina Becker said publicly during the meetings.





Becker again was unavailable for any sit-downs with the media, as she has been since taking over the day-to-day operations from Richardson a day after the SI bombshell and his announcement he was selling the team.

Other owners and league officials praised Becker’s poise and professionalism, with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman calling her “very qualified” to lead a team and represent the Panthers in voting matters and other league business.

“Tina is very qualified for what she’s doing. I don’t know what the (question) is,” said Gettleman, the former Carolina GM. “She’s bright. She’s intelligent. She listens. And I enjoyed very much working with Tina.”

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II called Panthers owner Jerry Richardson “great owner in this league for a long time,” but didn’t directly address workplace misconduct allegations against Richardson. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Becker will be in her current role at least through May, when the owners will meet in Atlanta and are expected to vote on the next owner of the Panthers. Richardson’s successor may look to keep Becker on board.





But there are no assurances for Becker or anyone with the organization. As Gettleman noted, things usually get a little “topsy-turvy” in these transitions.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the expectation is that the Panthers’ sale will go to a vote at the May 21-23 meetings in downtown Atlanta.

It’d be good if White has wrapped up her investigation of Richardson by then, although NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that would be up to White and how things proceed.

NFL rules do not require owners to attend the annual or quarterly meetings. They can send designees instead, as the Panthers did with Becker this week.

Given Richardson’s absence at these events in recent years, it seems unlikely he’ll be in Atlanta to hand over the keys to Ben Navarro, David Tepper, Michael Rubin or any potential mystery bidder hiding in high cotton.

There will be more talk and questions about Richardson’s legacy, which – regardless of White’s findings – has forever been stained.