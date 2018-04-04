Could this versatile cornerback from just up the road help fill Panthers' biggest hole?

When NFL scouts finish their evaluations of North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart, they might note that he isn't the tallest or fastest player available in this year's draft.
But there is one thing Stewart certainly isn't lacking: confidence.
"I think I've established that I am one of the best corners in the nation," Stewart said after UNC's pro day on Tuesday. "This was one of the last steps in the journey, the pro day, and I feel like I did very well out here."
And to Stewart's credit, he did. In front of 20 or so pro scouts, including one from the Carolina Panthers, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound corner looked sharp in a variety of drills as both a defensive back and punt returner.
If that sounds like just the player the Panthers could use right now, that's because he is.
Stewart's player profile
Stewart arrived at UNC as a three-star prospect out of Arlington, Va., where he played both running back and defensive back in high school.
But Stewart's calling at the college level was shutting down offenses, not being part of one. He contributed on the field even in his first season with the Tar Heels, playing in 12 games and recording 26 tackles plus two interceptions.
Normally, that sort of immediate impact would engender a freshman with fans. Instead of his play on the field, though, Stewart became better-known for his immaturity off it.
He was suspended for the first game of his sophomore season for his role in a hazing altercation with a former walk-on. Then in October 2015, midway through his second season, Stewart was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery for his role in an incident at a fraternity house. He was promptly suspended for another two games.
Since those issues, Stewart hasn't had any additional concerns. Instead, he finally gave fans a reason to know his name once he got back on the field.
Despite those three missed games in 2015, Stewart was named a second-team All-ACC defensive back. He finished the year with 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.
Stewart hasn't touched those numbers the past two seasons, but has remained consistently tough to throw against. Despite not recording an interception since his sophomore season, Stewart has twice been named an All-ACC honorable mention player for his tackling proficiency and overall physical nature.
A fit with Panthers?
Stewart is projected in mock drafts to go as high as the second round because of his versatility, physicality, and ability to locate the ball in the air. While many analysts have predicted he will land primarily in the slot at the next level, he said Tuesday he has been honing his technique at outside corner and safety, as well.
"I feel like I'm going to fit in wherever a team needs me," Stewart said. "I'm a versatile player who can play nickel, corner, safety even if need be.
"(I've been making) sure I'm good at my safety techniques — middle of the field, tracking the ball, things like that. But also making sure I perfect my nickel and corner techniques."
Stewart said Tuesday that several teams have shown serious interest, but he declined to name them.
The Panthers are unsettled at defensive back. The team released veteran safety Kurt Coleman this offseason, freeing him to sign with the divisional rival New Orleans Saints, and then traded second-year corner Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles.
To fill the void left by Worley's departure, the team agreed to terms with former Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland — only Breeland failed his physical, after which the Panthers voided the agreement. Eventually the team signed former Duke star and Steelers corner Ross Cockrell.
And the team's current nickel corner, Captain Munnerlyn, turns 30 next week.
With obvious needs at both the corner and safety positions, why not select someone who could play either? Stewart said he believes his versatility is his best attribute. That, and...
"(Teams) like that I'm physical, they like my sideline-to-sideline movements," Stewart said. "I've heard a lot of people say I need to work on my press technique, so that's something I've been working on."
Stewart said he doesn't have any real inclination where he'll be selected yet — "I wish I did," he said — but that wherever he goes, he doesn't care which position he plays. The important thing is just that he plays.
And if the Panthers were to select the kid from two hours up the road, that moment could come sooner rather than later.
"I feel like I can fit anywhere honestly," Stewart said. "Whoever wants to draft me, they're a lucky team."
