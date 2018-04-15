Report: Former Carolina Panthers CB Daryl Worley tasered, arrested in Philadelphia

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley was arrested in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
According to the report, Worley — whom the Panthers traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March in exchange for WR Torrey Smith — was arrested at around 6 a.m. Sunday following a confrontation with Philadelphia police. The police also reportedly used a taser on Worley, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
In another tweet, Rapoport reported that Worley was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking the highway.
The Panthers originally selected Worley in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the same draft where they selected James Bradberry in the second round following the loss of Josh Norman in free agency. Worley played in 16 games and started 11 as a rookie, recording one interception and nine passes defensed. Last season he split time with Kevon Seymour at cornerback and played fewer snaps.
In 31 contests for Carolina, Worley registered three interceptions and 19 passes defensed.
While in college at West Virginia, Worley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault after a 2014 incident at a nightclub. He avoided a six-month jail sentence, instead serving community service, and had the incident expunged from his record. Former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said the team had thoroughly explored the incident before drafting Worley in 2016.
The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement later Sunday morning that read, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley’s arrest this morning."
Les Bowen, who covers the Philadelphia Eagles for the Philadelphia Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer, reported that he believes the Eagles are now in position to release Worley, who has two years remaining on his contract.
