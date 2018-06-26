Cam Newton's workouts with Steelers WR Antonio Brown offer clues to how he's feeling

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was rehabilitating a surgically repaired rotator cuff at this time last summer, and his movement was limited.
But this year, he's able to go all-in on his workouts — and it's obvious he's loving it.
He even headed to Miami Beach this week with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown for some grueling sessions in the gym and on the sand.
Newton posted some videos to his Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon that showed the pair riding in style, music blasting as they headed to work out. In one video, the quarterback made a possible reference to the NFL's recently released Top 100 list, in which he was ranked No. 25 and Brown was No. 2.
Newton said he "had to find out what the ingredients (were) to that 'No. 2 juice,'" and joked in a separate video, "25 ain't cool ... I'm trying to be No. 1!"
The videos, posted mostly to Brown and Newton's Instagram stories, featured running/movement drills in sand and intense abdominal workouts in the weight room.
And Newton is clearly feeling good — which is good news for Carolina Panthers fans as training camp inches closer.
"He's giving me the ingredients," Newton said of Brown and his trainer/training regimen. "It's over for all of you babies!"
Newton also brought along his media crew, Iconic Saga Productions, so chances are we'll get to see a lot more of these workouts soon.
