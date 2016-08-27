Gallery: Carolina Panthers 17, New England Patriots 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches out and catches a ball one-handed at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei watches video highlights at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup with his teammates on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, accidentally runs into the back of teammate and linebacker A.J. Klein, left, as he ran onto the field at Bank of America Stadium for a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, welcomes defensive end Mario Addison, left, to the field at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, welcomes guard Trai Turner, left, to the field at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, leads quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, center and Jacoby Brissett, right, onto the field at Bank of America Stadium for a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots faced the Carolina Panthers in preseason NFL action.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) reacts after the ball was intercepted by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots wide receiver Aaron Dobson (17) slips out of a tackle by Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) as cornerback James Bradberry (24) and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) chase in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) finds a crease to run upfield against the New England Patriots in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) spins out of the reach of New England Patriots defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (99) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front New England Patriots cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (35) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) after some confusion on a play against the New England Patriots in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) shakes off New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots free safety Duron Harmon (30) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kevin Norwood (81) in the end zone in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) calls out the defense as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) goes under center in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks toward the video screen prior to running onto the field to play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks downfield as he lays against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) come to a stop on the New England Patriots sideline after trying to run for a first down in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with field judge Brad Freeman (88) while playing the New England Patriots in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) returns a punt against the New England Patriots in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kevin Norwood (81) just missed a pass as New England Patriots cornerback Justin Coleman (22) defends in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. New England won, 19-17.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com