Gallery: Carolina Panthers 17, New England Patriots 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches a replay on a video screen during second quarter action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei watches video highlights at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup with his teammates on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches out and catches a ball one-handed at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, welcomes defensive end Mario Addison, left, to the field at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, welcomes guard Trai Turner, left, to the field at Bank of America Stadium during a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, accidentally runs into the back of teammate and linebacker A.J. Klein, left, as he ran onto the field at Bank of America Stadium for a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Panthers host the New England Patriots in preseason NFL action.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, leads quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, center and Jacoby Brissett, right, onto the field at Bank of America Stadium for a pre-game warmup on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots faced the Carolina Panthers in preseason NFL action.
Carolina Panthers fans Allie Mendoza, 9, of Concord, NC and Sam Guilbe, 8, of Kannapolis, NC enjoy themselves during the team's game vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers punter Mike Scifres, right, is has his right knee wrapped in an ice pack by a trainer following a punt vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers punter Mike Scifres is disappointed prior to having his right knee wrapped in an ice pack by a trainer following a punt vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan, left, intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton meant for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly calls out a play to his teammates during first quarter action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, is congratulated by defensive end Charles Johnson following a tackle of a New England Patriots player during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, right, looks to break to the outside on a run as New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, left, gives chase during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, right, tries to make the reception of a pass from quarterback Cam Newton as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, left, makes the hit during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, right, is unable to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, left, makes the hit during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, fights for yardage as the New England Patriots defense converges during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
A Carolina Panthers fan walks through the stands with his sign during the Panthers game vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin leaps into the air to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton as New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan, back, looks on during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, right, intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, right, intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as tight end Ed Dickson, back and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, look to make the tackle during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, left, continues to stretch for yardage as the New England Patriots defense try to make the tackle during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, speaks with punter Mike Scifres, right, after Scifres injured his right leg during first quarter action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, left, races into the end zone following a pass reception from quarterback Tom Brady during second quarter action vs the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Teresa Guidry smiles as she walks off the field at Bank of America Stadium after singing the National Anthem prior to the Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots in NFL preseason action on Friday, August 26, 2016.
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones, left, rushes for yardage as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jared Norris, center and punter Kasey Redfern look to make the tackle during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Eric Wallace during third quarter action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, talks with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, during third quarter action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Miles Shuler, left, is unable to gain control of the ball on a pass into the end zone during third quarter action as New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, right, chases at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, sits on the team's sideline with tight end Ed Dickson, left and tackle Mike Remmers, right, during second half action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-17.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, left, has his right foot iced during second half action vs the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-17.
New England Patriots wide receiver DeAndre Carter falls into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-17.
New England Patriots fans pose for a selfie at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2016. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-17.
