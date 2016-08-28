Panthers cut WR Stephen Hill, 10 others before deadline

The Stephen Hill experiment with the Carolina Panthers is over.
The Panthers cut the former second-round pick Sunday afternoon, and the wide receiver was among 11 players who were cut before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.
Hill, who 45 career receptions in two seasons with the Jets, was trying to come back from a devastating knee injury suffered in last year’s training camp. He never could regain his speed or mobility though, and he lumbered through this year’s training camp.
The Panthers also released offensive tackle David Foucault. Carolina signed the Canadian in 2014 in hopes of being able to mold the project into an NFL tackle. He was thrust into a starting role for a game in his rookie season and struggled, and he spent almost all of 2015 on the team’s practice squad.
The other cuts were: linebacker Jared Barber, wide receiver Miles Shuler, wide receiver Avius Capers, guard Reese Dismukes, offensive tackle Willie Smith, defensive tackle Ray Drew, defensive end Tom Lally, center Matt Masifilo and tight end Braxton Deaver.
Both Capers and Deaver are Charlotte natives. Smith had signed with the Panthers less than two weeks ago.
The Panthers must cut four more players before Tuesday’s NFL mandated deadline of 4 p.m. to get each team’s roster to 75.
