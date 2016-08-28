Thomas Davis, Kawann Short get the day off as Carolina Panthers begin focusing on Broncos

Some key starters got the day off from practice as the Panthers begin to turn their attention to the Denver Broncos.
Defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Thomas Davis did not participate in practice Sunday, though they were involved in the installation periods.
“We’re going to do that in the next couple of days as we start preparing,” coach Ron Rivera said. “We do have Pittsburgh that we’re going to work on, but today and tomorrow are most certainly focused on Denver.”
Quarterback Derek Anderson was limited because of soreness, Rivera said. Linebacker Jeremy Cash, who was evaluated and cleared for a concussion during Friday’s exhibition, practiced. So did starting guards Andrew Norwell (ankle) and Trai Turner (neck/shoulder).
Receiver LaRon Byrd (concussion) was at practice for the first time since suffering a concussion against Tennessee but did not participate.
