Carolina Panthers DT Kawann Short misses practice again

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short missed a second consecutive day of practice with an undisclosed injury.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the defensive tackle has experienced soreness since Friday’s exhibition against New England, though he wouldn’t say what body part.
“He played a lot the other night and got bumped around pretty good,” Rivera said. “He rested and (head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion) felt another day of rest would be good for him.”
Backup quarterback Derek Anderson was limited Monday after taking some hits in the exhibition that left him sore days later. He did some work in the pool according to Rivera, who said he is hopeful he’ll be better Tuesday.
Third-string quarterback Joe Webb took Anderson’s reps at practice.
“Joe’s done a nice job for us and Joe seems to play really well during the preseason too,” Rivera said.
