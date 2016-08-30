Panthers GM says team still talking to DT Kawann Short about contract extension

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said the team continues to negotiate with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short on a contract extension, but declined to address the likelihood of a deal.
Talking with reporters before Tuesday’s practice, Gettleman said only that negotiations are ongoing with Short, who finished with 11 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl in 2015. There haven’t been any public indications a deal is imminent.
Short’s price went up this summer after Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox and the New York Jets’ Muhammad Wilkerson reset the market by signing deals averaging $17 million a year.
Short is set to make just more than $1 million this season, the final year of his rookie deal.
Gettleman in the past has refused to negotiate once the regular season starts. Last year the Panthers reached an agreement with middle linebacker Luke Kuechly on a five-year, $62 million extension three days before the season opener in Jacksonville.
“KK’s a Pro Bowl defensive tackle,” Gettleman said when asked about Short’s value. “You don’t want one?”
