Carolina Panthers punter Andy Lee plays for hometown team now

0:55 Luke Kuechly gives boy a fifth birthday to remember Pause

1:30 Ron Rivera on Panthers' 19-17 loss to Patriots

0:46 Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers 'are not that good yet'

0:49 Panthers fans hungry for football

1:03 Carolina Panthers arrive in Spartanburg, SC

2:08 Panthers' Cam Newton talks about Blinn College game

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

2:22 How dog brains process speech

1:53 FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough

2:02 Rock Hill bank robbery suspect makes 1st court appearance

3:02 Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind, dog is deaf