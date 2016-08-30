Panthers bring safety Major Wright in for a Tuesday workout

The Carolina Panthers continue to kick the tires on veteran safeties, but they’ve yet to sign any.
Former Bears and Buccaneers safety Major Wright worked out for the Panthers on Tuesday but left Bank of America Stadium without a contract, according to a source.
Wright’s visit came three days after the Panthers had Donte Whitner and Stevie Brown in for workouts.
Carolina reached an injury settlement Tuesday with safety Trenton Robinson, and free safeties Dean Marlowe (hamstring) and Marcus Ball (leg) are still dealing with injuries. Marlowe was slotted as Tre Boston’s backup, but hasn’t practiced in three weeks.
The Panthers’ roster is at 74 players, one under the current limit of 75.
